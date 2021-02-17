Ex-Karnataka CM targets VHP, alleges there is no transparency in Ram temple donations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy targeted Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday and said there is no transparency in Ram Temple donations.



"I have faith in God. However, these days, I have seen that several VHP, Bajrang Dal people are collecting money in the name of Ram Temple. I am also a victim. Three people, including a woman, came to my house recently. They threatened me why I am not giving money for the temple construction. Is this the country's prime issue: Why are you not giving money? I want to ask who is she? Is she authorised to come and ask me?" former Karnataka CM told reporters.

Kumaraswamy said that there is no transparency in the collection of these donations.

"I'm not concerned about contribution of money (for Ram temple). If required I'll also contribute. But who's actually giving information on donations? Where is the transparency in collecting money? Several people are collecting money by threatening others," said Kumaraswamy.

Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kumarswamy said that they are not the saviours of this country.

"VHP people are printing big stickers of God Rama on walls illegally. RSS is not the saviour of this country. In the name of Rama, they are doing politics. These are my allegations. Many families have fought for this country. I have faith in God. We do not misuse any money in the name of God. Several trusts are serving people without any donation. Still, they are held accountable to the government. Then, why not RSS?" Kumaraswamy said.

Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy recalled that LK Advani's rath yatra and said that a similar pattern is being observed these days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. Prime Minister said that just like August 15 is representative of sacrifices by people across the country for the freedom struggle, this day marks the dedication and struggle across generations for the Ram Mandir. He recalled and paid obeisance to those whose struggles have resulted in the dream of Ram Mandir coming true. (ANI)

