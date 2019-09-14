Ex-Kolkata top cop fails to turn up before CBI

"He did not appear today before CBI... Let's see," a CBI spokesman told IANS when asked what action the agency was contemplating against Kumar.

CBI Joint Director Pankaj Srivastava, now in the city for the probe, was, however, tightlipped about what action the agency is contemplating.

"We are not authorised to talk, please let us work. Whatever paper we receive, please let us see it", Srivastava said in replay to queries after calling on CBI counsel Y. J. Dastoor.

Asked what action the CBI was contemplating, he said: "Cannot say now". "We held discussions with our lawyer before taking any action, whatever action we take we don't disclose it,' he said. Meanwhile, there were reports that Kumar has sent an email to the CBI seeking a month's time for appearing before the probe agency as he was on leave. However, the CBI spokesman could not confirm it. Soon after the Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew interim protection from arrest given to the former Kolkata Police Commissioner in the Saradha chit fund scam case, CBI officials reached his official residence here and served him summons to appear before the agency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The CBI officers, led by a joint director, were waiting for Kumar at the CGO complex with a set of questions to grill him as part of the probe, but he did not turn up till late evening. Police sources claimed Kumar was at his Park Street residence here consulting lawyers.