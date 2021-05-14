Ex-Maldivian Prez flown to Germany for treatment

Male, May 14 (IANS) Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed was flown to Germany for further treatment of his injuries sustained during an attack last week, local media reported.
Nasheed, also the incumbent Parliament Speaker, was transferred from the ADK Hospital in Male to an airport amid tightened security on Thursday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.
He was hospitalised immediately after the May 6attack and underwent 16 hours of surgery.
Nasheed, 53, along with four other people, was injured as a remote controlled improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle near his car blew up.
Authorities have apprehended three suspects and President Ibrahim Solih has vowed to bring the masterminds to justice.
--IANS
ksk/