Ex-Maldivian Prez recovering after bomb attack

Nasheed's brother Ibrahim Nasheed was quoted by the state-owned PSM News as saying on Wednesday that the former leader was recovering and that there was no immediate threat to his life, reports Xinhua news agency.

Male, May 13 (IANS) Former Maldivian President and incumbent Parliament Speaker, Mohamed Nasheed is recovering from the injuries sustained in a bomb attack last week, local media reported.

Nasheed improved greatly in the last few days and was able to sit, speak and drink fluids, Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim said his brother might be transferred abroad for further treatment based on the advice of experts at the ADK Hospital where he was being treated.

Nasheed, 53, was injured by a remote-controlled bomb planted in a motorcycle near his car on May 6 in the capital city of Male.

Officials have arrested three suspects in connection to the attack.

