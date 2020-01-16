Ex-minister Bindal set to be party's next Himachal chief

Shimla, Jan 16 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh minister and BJP's four-time legislator Rajeev Bindal is set to be the party's next state President. He resigned as the assembly Speaker on Thursday.

Bindal, a close confidant of BJP national working President J.P. Nadda, is likely to be elected as state president unanimously on January 18.

Holding the health portfolio in the previous BJP state government from 2007-12, Bindal was told to resign as cabinet minister in July 2012 after a segment of his own party demanded his resignation to project a clean image of the government ahead of assembly elections that year.

Among the current legislators of the saffron party, Bindal, a legislator from Nahan, is the most experienced and shrewd organisational skills. For quite some time, he has been seeking his replacement either as a Cabinet minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government or want elevation in the party's national organisation on the lines of Nadda. Bindal would replace sitting incumbent Satpal Satti, who got appointed in February 2012. His second term ended in January 2019 but he remained in office following the Lok Sabha elections. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank would be the Central observer for the state party elections. vg/rt