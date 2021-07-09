Ex-Minister 'Nishank' will be remembered for quality-oriented and innovative education policy

Realizing the importance of continuous dialogue with all the stakeholders in crafting a new policy Dr Nishank successfully engaged with states' Education Ministers, Governors, Education Secretaries, and Vice Chancellors of Universities across the country. Efforts were made to reach out to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats to include everyone's opinion.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Even though Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has resigned from the Ministry of Education due to post Covid complications, his brilliant contribution to the National Education Policy will surely be remembered by education fraternity of the nation.

In order to get feedback from the entire country Dr Nishank got it translated into twenty two Indian languages. In addition, he held a series of comprehensive meetings with the public representatives representing various regions of the country.

Apart from meeting the MPs, Chief Ministers of the various states, he encouraged educationists to organise workshops and seminars in their institutions .

NGOs and social organisations and government institutions were encouraged to hold a series of meetings and workshops on NEP 2020.

This massive exercise resulted in collection of more than 2 lakh suggestions across India and abroad .

Considered to be one of the largest open innovative exercise, the wide consultation resulted in inclusion of stakeholders aspirations .

The result is that the new education policy has been widely welcomed in the country and abroad.

Infact, it is for the first time in the history of Independent India, that an India centric education policy has been formulated, reflecting the strong resolve to make India a knowledge-based superpower.

The best universities in the world such as Harvard, Cambridge and Michigan have lauded this innovative policy. Being scientific research-oriented, practical and innovative education policy, foreign scholars have also heaped praises on the new education policy.

More than 100 top institutions of the world have analyzed and appreciated various aspects of the National education policy.

This new education policy will in fact provide a strong foundation to build New India.

It's only through successful implementation of this policy that we can fulfill the dream of making India a 'Vishwa Guru' in future.

Considering the important and central role of students in implementation , the education policy focuses on providing them excellent training opportunities with a focus to transform them completely.

Number of positive measures are being undertaken to make our students strategically competitive at the global level.

The fact that Dr Nishank maintained continuous dialogue with all the stakeholders was also widely appreciated.

The move was widely welcomed by the students and teachers alike during the difficult and challenging times of corona .

Addressing the children from the AIIMS does reflect his deep concern and affection for the students.

The education fraternity of the country will remember him as a minister very much sensitive to the problems and challenges being confronted by students.

