  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Ex-minister's car hits vehicle in K'taka CM's convoy in Hubballi

Ex-minister's car hits vehicle in K'taka CM's convoy in Hubballi

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Hubballi (Karnataka), July 29 (IANS) The vehicle of former minister Shivaram Hebbar hit a vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi on Thursday.

The incident occurred after the CM's convoy left the airport for 'Keshav Kunj'.

Bommai made a pit-stop visit at Hubballi, which is his hometown, prior to his scheduled tour to flood-hit Uttara Kannada district.

The driver of Hebbar's vehicle was trying to keep up with the convoy when he lost control and hit one of the vehicles in it.

--IANS

nbh/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features