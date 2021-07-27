Ex-minister's property worth Rs 254 cr to be attached

The property to be attached includes a medical institute, nursing home, dental college, hostels and a school in the city on Monday.

Lucknow, July 27 (IANS) The Lucknow police have issued an order of attachment of property worth Rs 254 crore belonging to Azmat Ali and his son Iqbal Ali, who enjoyed a state minister rank in erstwhile Samajwadi Party government.

The owners Azmat Ali and his son Iqbal Ali are accused in 18 cases lodged at Madiaon police station, said the police officials.

Lucknow Police Commissioner, D.K. Thakur, said that the attachment order includes property belonging to Azmat Ali and Iqbal Ali constructed after encroaching government land and believed to have been procured from crime proceeds.

A case under Gangsters Act has also been registered against the father-son duo.

"We have also made an assessment of their properties worth Rs 254 crore that would be attached," he said.

As per police records, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Career PG Institute of Dental Science and Hospital, nursing college, and all hostels for students, rural health training centre, Career Convent College is worth Rs 252 crore. Another Rs 77 lakh are deposited in the bank account in the name of a trust, and a bus along with four high-end SUVs worth Rs 1.09 crore will also be attached.

