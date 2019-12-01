Ex-MLA, 7 other get 3 years jail for threatening to burn police station in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A former MLA and seven other people were sentenced to three years in prison by a local court on Saturday for threatening to set fire to a police station in 2017.

Judge Suresh Singh of a special court handed over fine of Rs 5,000 each to former Karera MLA and Congress leader Shakuntala Khatik and the others.



The court has granted one month to the accused to file an appeal against the judgment.

Khatik threatened to burn a police station against the police firing on protesting farmers in Mandsaur in 2017.

Apart from the Congress leader, Vinas Goel, Deepak Seth, Narayan, Bunty alias Sanjay, Satish Verma, and Manish Khatik have been sentenced to jail. (ANI)

