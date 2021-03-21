Ex-MLC quits Mehbooba's party

He said the party lacked political vision and his inputs were not being taken into account for its revival.

Talking to reporters, he said he has resigned from all the positions and even the basic membership of the party.

"It is better to leave when your voice is not heard," he said.

He said he was not afraid of difficulties but his decision to quit the party came due to a sense of lack of seriousness in the party.

"I was in jail for 14 months and for seven months under house arrest," he said. "My heart was no longer in the party, I was feeling suffocated."

