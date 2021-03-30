ex-MP among 8 dismissed by AIADMK for anti-party acts

Party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K.Palaniswami announced this in a joint statement.

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Ruling AIADMK party on Tuesday dismissed its eight leaders, including a former Member of Parliament V.Ezhumalai for anti-party activities.

According to the two leaders, Ezhumalai from Villupuram district and others were dismissed as they worked against the party's own candidates and that of the alliance parties contesting in the April 6 Assembly polls or contesting as independent candidates.

The AIADMK party urged its members not to have any contact with the dismissed members.

The dismissed members are: R.Lakshmi, Tiruvallur District, K.Sadagopan, Tirunelvelli District, Eswari Eswaraswamy, A. Nagaraj, M.Rangasamy, K.Kamalahasan all from Tirupur district and K.Sridhar from Ranipet.

