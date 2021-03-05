Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh surrenders in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 5 (IANS) Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh surrendered in the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on Friday.

The Lucknow police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on him on Thursday.

Dhananjay Singh was wanted in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, who was shot dead on January 6, allegedly at his behest. He has been charged with conspiracy in the murder.