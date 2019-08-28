  1. Sify.com
  4. Ex-NCP MLA Dilip Sopal, former Congress legislator Dileep Mane join Shiv Sena

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 28, 2019 17:38 hrs

Former Congress MLA Dileep Mane with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after joining the party in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Dilip Sopal, the former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray here on Wednesday.


The development came after Sopal resigned from the Sharad Pawar-led party on Monday. He had submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade.
Sopal had won from Barshi Assembly seat in the 2014 state elections on an NCP ticket.
Apart from Sopal, former Congress legislator Dileep Mane was inducted into the party.
In the 2014 polls, Mane lost to BJP's Subhash Deshmukh from Solapur-South Assembly constituency.
The switching of political sides by Mane and Sopal comes ahead of the Assembly elections which are due in September-October. (ANI)

