Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit 'mistakes' adult film star for Kashmiri who lost his vision

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult film star while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted screenshots of the post saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019



In Inayat's screenshots, Abdul Basit is seen retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

However, it seems that he later deleted the tweet.

This is not the first time Pakistanis have indulged in such goof-ups.Ever since the Government of India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news. (ANI)