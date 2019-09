He was an MLA from Barikot (reserved) seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Kumar, 43, is not likely to return there as he said minorities were being prosecuted in Pakistan.

He said killings of Hindu and Sikh leaders were being carried out.

Baldev Kumar was charged for the murder of a Sikh legislator in 2016.

Singh, also a lawmaker from Tehreek-e-Insaf party who was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat, was shot dead in April 2016 in Buner district of the province.