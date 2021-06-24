Ex-Philippine Prez Benigno Aquino III passes away

Manila, June 24 (IANS) Former Philippine President Benigno Simeon Aquino III died on Thursday morning at the age of 61, a top government official said.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sent his condolences to the Aquino family, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Aquino family is yet to issue an official statement on his death.
Local media reported that Aquino was rushed to a hospital in the Quezon City suburb on Thursday morning, where he died of heart failure.
Aquino served as the 15th President of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016.
He was a fourth-generation politician as part of the Aquino family, and was the son of politician Benigno Aquino Jr. and President Corazon Aquino.
--IANS
ksk/