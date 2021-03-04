Ex-PM Manmohan Singh & wife take Covid vax at AIIMS

The 88-year-old former Prime Minister on Thursday joined many political leaders who have received the jabs against Covid-19 which is currently rolling out to population prioritised as per age and medical conditions.

Sources said that Singh and his wife had registered through the Co-WIN portal.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife received Covid vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, officials informed IANS.

Singh was the 13th PM of India who assumed the office for two full terms under the government run by United Progressive Alliance from 2004 till 2014.

The phase three of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities began from March 1. The drive took-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the vaccine at the AIIMS.

Since then, political leaders and celebrities have started taking the vaccination.

The previous two phases were started with the vaccination of around three crore of healthcare and frontline workers in India.

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

As per the latest update, 1,66,16,048 (Thursday noon figure) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.

