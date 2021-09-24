Ex-police officer convicted of George Floyd's murder appeals verdict: Reports

Minneapolis [US], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sentenced to 22-years in prison for the murder of African American George Floyd, has filed an intent of appeal to the court regarding his verdict, media reported on Friday.



The 90-day period deadline for the appeal on the court ruling expired on Thursday. Chauvin, who has represented himself, also requested to have his application stayed until he is assigned a public defender, according to the Minnesota-based KSTP broadcaster.

On Thursday, the convict was reportedly given an in forma pauperis, which is a permit for an indigent individual to proceed in court without paying any fees and other expenses linked to the trial.

In his intent of appeal, the ex-officer listed 14 reasons to revise his verdict, including the refusal to sequester the jury and change the venue of the trial, as cited in the report.

Chauvin was put on trial after kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old Floyd for several minutes in May 2020, causing him to pass away. The incident was filmed and went viral, sparking widespread protests against police violence and racial injustice in the United States.

In April, the former police officer was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's case. (ANI/Sputnik)

