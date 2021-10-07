Ex-President's son to run for 2022 Philippines polls

Marcos Jr, 64, is the standard-bearer of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, a three-year-old political party that he chairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, Oct 7 (IANS) Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the only son of Ferdinand Marcos who served as the 10th President of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, has filed his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.

He was first elected Vice-Governor of Ilocos Norte in 1981 at 24 when his father was president.

He won as governor and congressman of Ilocos Norte before serving as a Senator for one term from 2010 to 2016. His bid for Vice Presidency in 2016 however failed.

Also on Wednesday, Senator Panfilo Lacson his certificate before the Commission on Elections with his running-mate Senate President Vicente Sotto lll.

Lacson will run as the standard-bearer of Partido Reporma, a political party he chairs, while Sotto, a former comedian, chairs the political party Nationalist People's Coalition.

It will be Lacson's second attempt to run for the presidency after his first bid in 2004.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, Lacson joined the police force in 1971 and served as chief of the Philippine National Police from 1999 to 2001.

He was elected to the Senate in 2001.

The other major contenders who have filed their certificates to officially contest the May 9, 2022, are Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing icon-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte has announced his retirement from politics, adding that he will not contest for Vice President in 2022 elections.

His former long-time aid and Senator Christopher Go, 47, has his candidacy for Vice President.

The upcoming polls will elect the President, Vice President, half of the 24-member Senate, members of the House of Representatives, and other local officials.

Candidates have until Friday to file their official certificates to contest the polls.

--IANS

ksk/