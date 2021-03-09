Ex-publicity adviser to Khattar govt arrested

Mittal, a self-proclaimed 'Narendra Modi Bhakt', was taken to Kaithal town by the police where a case against him was registered for misbehaving and assaulting the judge.

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) Former publicity adviser to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana and YouTube singer Jai Bhagwan Mittal, alias Rocky Mittal, was arrested by the police on Tuesday in a six-year-old assault case involving a sessions court judge.

The case related to the murder of commission agent Munish Mittal on May 18, 2015.

After the crime, locals, comprising commission agents, blocked the road to lodge their protest. A judge was passing through in a vehicle when they were staging the protest.

Rocky, who too was also protesting, allegedly misbehaved and assaulted the judge. On his complaint, the police had registered a case against Rocky and others.

Mittal, who belongs to Kaithal district, had gained popularity for making songs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In December last year, the state government removed him as chairman of the Special Publicity Cell without mentioning the reason.

Mittal, however, claimed that he was removed because "he was not making songs against farmers".

