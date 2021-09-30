Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to quit Congress

The Congress in a last ditch attempt have roped in senior leaders to talk to Amarinder Singh and persuade him not to join the BJP.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to quit Congress, sources say adding that he is not likely to join the BJP amid talks of change of camp.

Sources say Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath and Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been roped in for the task as the three shared good relationship with the former Punjab Chief Minister.

But Congress leaders are wary of Amarinder meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval, is clear indication that he is parting ways with the grand old party and he may join the BJP or float his own regional outfit which can dent the prospects of the Congress and can help the Akali Dal and AAP in the elections much to the cost of the Congress.

However, Amarinder Singh has made up his mind, said sources and in a media interview he said that he can't carry on with such insult and will leave the Congress but denied joining the BJP.

Earlier on Thursday, the former Punjab Chief Minister called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid talks of switching to BJP.

Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted for around an hour at Shah's official residence.

However, Amarinder after meeting Shah, had said that they discussed farmers issues. He said he urged Amit Shah to resolve the crisis soon.

On Wednesday, Singh tweeted after the meeting with Shah: "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.

--IANS

miz/skp/