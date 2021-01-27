Ex-RSS ideologue moves Delhi HC to implead I&B Ministry in ongoing case

New Delhi [India], January 27(ANI): Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue KN Govindacharya on Wednesday moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking to implead Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the ongoing petition seeking removal of fake news and hate speech on social media.



A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for further hearing on February 17.

Govindacharya said that his application was necessitated as the Central government in November 2020, amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 bringing digital/online media under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"On November 9, the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 were amended. As per the amendment, a new sub-heading named 'Digital/Online Media' has been added under the heading Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," said the application filed by Advocates Gaurav Pathak and Surya Joshi on behalf of Govindacharya.

The former RSS ideologue also sought the disclosure of details of designated officers of websites and apps which are already mandated under the Information Technology Act and rules made thereunder.

The Central government in its reply has disclosed the details of its concerned designated officer, but the private respondents such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter have failed to do the same.

Earlier, Govindacharya had moved a Public Interest Litigation before the court accusing various social media companies of misusing the idea of free speech and not complying with Indian laws which resulting in a divisive society and riots like situation. (ANI)

