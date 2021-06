Johannesburg, June 29 (IANS) The South African Constitutional Court on Tuesday found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month jail term.

A BBC report says that Zuma has been five days to hand himself at a police station.

The country's State Capture Inquiry accused Zuma of accepting bribes, gratification and unauthorised payments from other parties in relation to the procurement of the arms worth billions in 1999.