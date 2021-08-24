Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA booked in land grab case in UP

Lucknow, Aug 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked former Samajwadi Party MLA Indal Kumar Rawat and 18 others, in an alleged land grabbing case.

According to the police spokesman, Indal Kumar Rawat, his wife, son and brother are named in the FIR lodged at the Jankipuram police station. The police have booked 19 people in the case, out of which 7-8 people are unnamed.