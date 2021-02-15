Ex-SC judge Justice PB Sawant passes away at 90

A former Chairman of Press Council of India, he was 90 and breathed his last at the family home here around 9.30 a.m.

Pune (Maharashtra), Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Renowned legal luminary and former judge of the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court, Justice P.B. Sawant passed away here following a cardiac arrest, a family member said.

Justice Sawant is survived by his wife Jayashree, a lawyer son Vishwajeet and two daughters Sujata and Rajashri, his grandson Aditya told IANS.

"Justice Sawant was a very ideal, public-minded and dignified person. He excelled in every field as a judge, as an activist, as a social worker... The manner in which he conducted himself in public life serves as an example to all of us," said retired Justice B.G. Kolse-Patil, a crusader and a personal friend of Justice Sawant.

Well-known activist lawyer Asim Sarode said Justice Sawant was a reformer in the socio-legal fields who regularly used to guide and mentor young lawyers, exhorting them to work for social justice through the legal profession.

