Ex-Spanish PMs testify in corruption trial

The two former leaders on Wednesday gave evidence via video link in an ongoing trial over an alleged parallel bookkeeping scheme operated by the People's Party (PP) to manage undeclared funds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, March 25 (IANS) Spain's former Prime Ministers Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar have testified as witnesses in a corruption trial here.

The so-called "B accounts" were run by the PP's former Treasurer, Luis Barcenas, and then used to make cash payments to high-ranking party officials, according to media reports.

Barcenas, who is currently serving a 33-year sentence for his role in a related corruption scandal known as the 'Gurtel case', has reportedly accused both Aznar and Rajoy of being aware of the "B accounts".

Aznar and Rajoy both vehemently denied having had any knowledge of the slush fund.

Aznar was Prime Minister between 1996 and 2004, and Rajoy held the same post between 2011 and 2018.

--IANS

ksk/