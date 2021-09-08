Ex-Union Minister Nishank launches book on the Himalayas

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A day before the 'Himalaya Diwas' is celebrated every year, former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched his book titled 'Hemnad -- Manav Jeevan Ka Aadhaar' at a national conference on the conservation and protection of the snow-capped Himalayas. The Himalaya Diwas campaign was started in 2011 and is celebrated every year on September 9.

Under this campaign, the Centre for Himalayan Studies at Delhi University, Himalayan Environmental Studies And Conservation Organisation (HESCO) Institute, Dehradun, and the Dehradun Himalayan University joined hands and organised a national conference "Beyond Himalaya".

On this occasion a book was launched by Nishank, also a writer and thinker keenly associated with Himalayan initiatives.

An area made up of crystalline stones of ice, sediments, and water that holds snow for most part of the year is called 'Hemnad'. It is a sensitive indicator of climate change and makes a significant contribution towards the environment.

The former Union Minister said, "The significance of Himalayas has to be understood, it is not possible to imagine the Indian subcontinent without it. The Himalayas need to be studied in both sociological and scientific forms. It is the crown and sentinel of India. If 'Hemnad' remains intact, our existence will not be threatened. I am happy that my book on 'Hemnad' has been published by the National Book Trust."

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, PMO Minister Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar as well as Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee, Anil Prakash Joshi, Rajesh Naithani, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University Dehradun and PC Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, and many other dignitaries attended the event while others guests interacted through video-conferencing.

The matter of concern of all people present were the drastic changes taking place in the environment.

Speaking about the book 'Hemnad -- Manav Jeevan Ka Aadhaar', Rajesh Naithani said more than half of the world's humanity is directly and indirectly connected to the Himalayas. The basis of human existence is the Himalayas, he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said various types of research are being undertaken in the country to study the Himalayas. He spoke about bringing all the stakeholders on one platform and congratulated Anil Prakash Joshi and Nishank on marking the beginning of the Himalaya Diwas.

Kiren Rijiju said the Himalayas are essential for human existence. We all have to worry about the protection of Himalayas, he added.

Patron of Hesco Institute, Dehradun, Anil Prakash Joshi commended on how the whole world is doing their bit for the protection of the Himalayas. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, while discussing the contribution of the Himalayas, emphasised on protecting the environment around the Himalayas.

