Ex-Union Minister's wife found murdered in Delhi house

According to the Delhi Police officials, they were informed about the incident by her domestic help, who said that Raju Lakhan, the washerman had come to the house around 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with two associates.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Kitty Kumaramangalam, 68, wife of former Union minister P.R. Kumaramangalam, was found murdered inside her house in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday night, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The police said that they have arrested Lakhan on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Delhi) Ingit Pratap Singh said that first Lakhan entered the house and then his two associates entered and overpowered Kitty Kumaramangalam and smothered her with a pillow. After murdering her, the three left the house, he said.

"After getting the version of maid, we formed teams and arrested Lakhan. He lives in the nearby Bhanwar Singh camp," the DCP said, adding that Lakhan has disclosed the name of the other two.

Kitty Kumaramangalam lived alone on the second floor.

Her husband P.R. Kumaramangalam was a minister in the National Democratic Alliance government between 1998 and 2001. He was also a Minister of State in the P.V. Narsimha Rao government between 1991 to 1993. He passed away in 2000.

--IANS

aks/dpb