Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

Kalyan Singh, who recently retired as Rajasthan Governor, was granted membership of the party by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, marking his re-entry into active politics at the age of 87.

On his return to Lucknow, Kalyan Singh was given a rousing welcome by his supporters as he went straight to the party headquarters. He will also address party workers at the Mall Avenue residence of his grandson and state minister Sandip Singh.

Another BJP veteran Kalraj Mishra has replaced Kalyan Singh as Rajasthan Governor.

A chief strategist of the BJP for a long time, Kalyan Singh has started mapping his future political role after being out of politics for the past five years. He could play a key role with the Ayodhya issue back in the news and the Assembly polls in 2022. His son Rajvir Singh is an MP from Etah while grandson Sandip Singh is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Kalyan Singh's return could also prove beneficial for the BJP with the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case expected in the next three months.