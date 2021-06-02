Ex-village head shot dead in UP's Hathras

According to the police, Ram Khilari Yadav ,48, was riding pillion on a motorcycle being driven by his friend, Munesh, when he was shot dead.

Hathras, June 2 (IANS) The former head of Kamlapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne unidentified men while he was returning home from Sikandararao area.

The assailants shot him in the back and when he fell, they again shot him in the head and fled. They did not hurt Munesh.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

As news spread, locals gathered at the spot to protest against the killing and blocked the Sikandrarao-Hathras road, causing a traffic jam for two hours. The blockade was lifted after police intervened.

Surendra Kumar, circle officer of Sikandarao, said an FIR has been registered and preliminary investigations indicate that Yadav had a long-standing dispute with some residents.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem. A team has been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits.

Police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident.

