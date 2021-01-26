Ex-WH Press Secretary to run for Arkansas Governor

In an almost eight-minute announcement video released on Monday, Sanders said: "With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line. So today I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas.

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her candidacy for the post of Arkansas state Governor in 2022.

"We've seen violence in our streets, at a congressional baseball practice and at our Capitol. This is not who we are as Americans. To remain free, we must have law and order."

The former White House official, who is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, faces a primary field of political big weights, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Carol Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, a George W. Bush administration alum, The Hill news website reported.

Incumbent Governor Asa Hutchinson's nephew, state Senator Jim Hendron, is also said to be mulling a run.

Hutchinson cannot run in the 2022 race due to term limits.

Former President Donald Trump has already endorsed Sanders on Monday night.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct. Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers," CNN quoted Trump as saying in a statement.

"She loves our Military and Veterans -- and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a Great Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Sanders was the 31st White House Press Secretary from July 2017 to July 2019.

She was the third woman to fill the position of White House Press Secretary.

She previously served as White House Deputy Press Secretary to her predecessor, Sean Spicer, in 2017.

--IANS

ksk/