Exceptional Madhyamik results in Bengal

Among the 6,79,749 students who were evaluated amid the pandemic outbreak, 90 per cent were promoted to Class 11 with first division.

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) The pandemic would be remembered for many things and one of them would definitely be the Madhyamik examination results announced in 2021, when all students who were evaluated were declared promoted and 79 of them even scored 697 out of a total of 700 marks.

Announcing the results, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay said, "There was no examination this year because of Covid-19 and so the board devised a mechanism of evaluation.

"If any student is not happy with the evaluation, then the student can sit for the exam when the board will be in a position to conduct the exam and in that case that marksheet will be considered to be final and the present marksheet will be cancelled".

Though the board didn't publish the merit list because there was no examination but the highest marks, calculated on the basis of the evaluation pattern is 697 -- only three marks short of the total 700 marks.

"Altogether 79 students scored 679. The passing percentage is 100 per cent which is nearly 14 per cent more than the previous year. Among the students 90 per cent scored more than 60 per cent," Gangopadhyay said.

This year the state government decided to not go ahead with the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination because of Covid and the board followed an evaluation pattern so that there is no year loss for the students.

According to the pattern 50 per cent weightage was given to the marks scored by the student in Class 9 and rest of the 50 per cent marks were calculated on the basis of the Internal Assessment conducted by the respective schools.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there will be no Madhyamik or Higher Secondary examination this year. The evaluation process of the students will be decided by the respective boards in consultation with the expert committee.

The state government had also taken a public opinion through e-mail and 34,000 people responded, wherein 79 per cent were against Madhyamik exam and 83 per cent were against the Higher Secondary exam.

Direct links to check West Bengal Class 10 result 2021 have now been activated at wbresults.nic.in and 16 other official and unofficial websites. Results will also be available via SMS and a mobile app. The results will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Mark sheets, certificates and admit cards will be distributed at camp offices from 10 a.m. onwards. School heads will collect the documents and distribute them among parents.

Students who pass the Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to Class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2. West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021 has been calculated by taking the previous year's marks into consideration, as the 10th board exams stand cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

