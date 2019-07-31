Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a woman who was injured in shelling by Pakistan on Tuesday along Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector succumbed to injuries.



Moreover, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kanzalwan village of Gurez sector. (ANI)

