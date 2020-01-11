Excited to be in West Bengal: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed excitement over his two-day visit to West Bengal where he will spend time at the Ramakrishna Mission to mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti.

"I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place," Modi tweeted.

Atmasthananda, who took his last breath in 2017, was president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission."The person who taught me the noble principle of 'Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva', the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!" Modi stated.Prime Minister Modi, who will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata, will launch schemes and take part in various programmes, including the grand Sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.Modi will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock."The Mechanisation of Berth No 3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by PM Narendra Modi," the Office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO) stated in a tweet.The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.He will also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. (ANI)