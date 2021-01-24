Excited tourists react as tiger walks along their vehicle

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) A video has gone viral of a tiger climbing over the wall at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park and walking silently on the road, as tourists seated in their vehicle gaze on in excitement and fear.

The incident, as per wildlife officials, was reported on Thursday.

While some of the tourists were panic-stricken, others were seen screaming in excitement as they clicked the big cat right right in front of them.