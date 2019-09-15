Exercise TSENTR 2019 starts off in Russia's DONGUZ Ranges

Donguz Range (Russia), Sep 15 (ANI): The opening ceremony of Exercise TSENTR 2019, which aims at countering the threat of international terrorism, was conducted at the DONGUZ Ranges near Orenburg in Russia's Central Military District here on Sunday.

As many as 2,500 personnel and 500 vehicles from all participating nations took part in the ceremony.

"The ceremony commenced with a speech by Lt General Yevkurov Yunus-Bek Bamatgiryevich, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, wherein he addressed the contingents and exhorted them to execute all tasks allotted to them during the Exercise in a professional manner," read an official release.This massive exercise involves 8 countries spread around 17 locations and spanning 4 countries. It was concluded with a march past by the contingents in unison.India is also taking part in the exercise along with armies from Pakistan and China among others.The exercise aims at evolving drills of the participating armies and practising them in the fight against the scourge of international terrorism thereby ensuring military security in the strategic Central Asian region.The 2019 edition of the exercise will comprise two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures, while the second will focus on offensive operations. (ANI)