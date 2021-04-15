Exhausted Yediyurappa cuts short poll campaign

Belagavi (Karnataka), April 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday returned to Bengaluru, ending his campaigning for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypolls, as he is suffering from fever and exhaustion.

Yediyurappa had been campaigning hard for the last fortnight in by-polls to three seats - the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, the Maski Assembly seat in Raichur district, and the Basavakalyana Assembly seat in Bidar district.