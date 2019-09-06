Exhibition held on rare coins and currency notes in Vijaywada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): An exhibition of International and domestic coins was organised by Vijayawada Numismatic and Philatelic Association here on Friday.

The association kicked off its three days long International Coin Expo 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of state Culture and Creativity Commission, Lakshmi Kumari inaugurated the exhibition of international and domestic coins.



Lakshmi Kumari told ANI, "It is a very rare opportunity for the people. The exhibition has ancient coins and notes. The products are all collected by the people as their hobby and I really appreciate their effort. There is an option for the people to buy the products if they wish to."

It had stalls of coins, currency notes and postal stamps of different countries. Coins made up of gold, silver, copper and other metals were displayed.

"I have been collecting coins from the last 44 years and I left my job a few years back so that I collect more currency from different countries. This association is conducting it's fourth International Coin Expo," A Numismatist, Kesavarao present at the exhibition said.

People of Andhra Pradesh and students of different schools visited the exhibition with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

