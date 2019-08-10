Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi's life inaugurated in Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Ahead of 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, a photo exhibition was inaugurated at Secunderabad Railway Station here on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, "Mahatma Gandhi secured freedom with non-violence as his weapon and freed India from British rule."

The life journey of the great freedom fighter was displayed in the exhibition which was marked by the presence of officials from both the Central government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The exhibition began with the pictures of Gandhi's childhood followed by the snaps from various movements like Non-cooperation movement, Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement which led to India's independence.

It also included the pictures of various protests he participated in, the school in which he had studied, conferences attended by him in London and his student life in South Africa. (ANI)

