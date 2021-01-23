Exiled Sindhi leader blames Pakistan for targeting political activists, plundering Sindh's resources

Shafi Burfat, the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, now living in Germany, is fighting for 'Sindhudesh' or Free Sindh from Pakistani occupation.His party recently organised anti-government protests in Sann city of Sindh on the birth anniversary of prominent Sindhi leader, GM Syed with placards of world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Pakistani authorities were baffled by the move that Sindhi activists sought international intervention into their issue and raised banners of prominent state heads including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Burfat.Sindh Police has registered an FIR against Shafi Burfat."The FIR registered against us states that slogans eulogizing Narendra Modi, GM Syed, Altaf Hussain, were raised in the rally. It also says we raised anti-Pakistan slogans. They have registered this FIR against our party," said Shafi Burfat.Sindhis accuse Pakistan of persecuting them, indiscriminately exploiting their land and resources and a state-backed ethnic cleansing attempt of their culture.The government has launched a crackdown against everyone it deems capable of rising up for freedom. A number of people have been picked and detained indefinitely without trial. Their family members have no idea where they are."The region, which at the pretext of Islam is considered a part of Pakistan, is an illegally occupied region in reality. Pakistan is an Islamic, theocratic, terrorist state. It is not just a threat to the region but the entire world. And this threat will continue to persist till the time Pakistan exists," Burfat added.Sindhis also blame China for their worsening situation. They say China, which has invested around 70 billion dollars for CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) project in Pakistan, influences almost every domestic and external policy of the country.After Balochistan and illegally occupied PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, the Pakistani authorities are after Sindh for its strategic advancement.Despite strong opposition, two Sinddhi islands Bundal and Buddho have taken under Pakistan's control through an ordinance route. The alacrity was shown because China needed it for its CPEC Corridor. As per the terms, even the judiciary cannot interfere."They have destroyed our forest land and have converted those regions into small cantonments. The Pakistan army has also occupied regions that are rich in minerals and resources. The region abundant with oil, coal and gas has been occupied. 70 per cent of the entire budget of Pakistan comes through plunder of Sindh. Punjabis are wallowing in luxury they have acquired through loot of Sindh," said Burfat."A secret tunnel has been laid in the mountainous regions of Sindh and Balochistan. They have converted these regions into cantonments. Locals also confirm the Chinese presence in the region. Punjabi army is stationed all along from Karachi to the last district of Sindh, Qambar Shahdadkot. Maybe, they are keeping their atom bomb there and this is the reason they have the Chinese army there," he added.All objections have either been dismissed or suppressed brutally."Talking about the release of political activists is the biggest crime. Raising your voice against Pakistan army's plunder of Sindhi resources is a crime. Talking about the army's atrocities, its illegal occupation of Sindhi islands is a crime. Talking about Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Saraiki is a crime," Burfat further said.Local leaders say this is the beginning of their end. They say Pakistan will sell everything in Sindh to China. And the residents will not have many options except migrating to even more hostile places or perish in abject poverty and deprivation. (ANI)