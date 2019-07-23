Exit of K'taka govt good news, BJP to take decision in people's interest: GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): The exit of Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was good news for the people of the state and the BJP would soon decide whatever is in their interest, said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday.

Rao said the coalition government was an "illegitimate and corrupt" government which came to power through the backdoor.



"Karnataka state government which lost the trust vote was an illegitimate government which came to power through the backdoor and has continued in office for weeks even after losing the legislative majority. The exit of the corrupt, illegitimate coalition government is good news for the people of Karnataka. The BJP would soon decide whatever is in the interest of people of Karnataka," Rao said.

The 14-month coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after its defeat on the floor of the assembly which forced Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to resign. BJP is the single largest party in the state assembly. (ANI)