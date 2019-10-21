Exit polls predict big victory for BJP in Haryana, BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Exit polls on Monday predicted BJP getting re-elected with a big victory in Haryana on its own and with its ally Shiv Sena in Maharahstra.

In Maharashtra, various exit polls except India Today-Axis My India predicted over 200 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the 288-member assembly.

India Today-Axis My India poll predicted the ruling alliance in Maharashtra getting between 166 and 194 seats.

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) which includes NCP was pegged to get 48 to 105 seats in the state.The poll gave BJP 109 to 124 seats and 57-70 seats to Shiv Sena. It gave 32-40 to Congress and 40-50 seats to NCP.Times Now exit poll gave 230 seats to NDA and 48 seats to Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.In Haryana, it predicted 71 seats for ruling BJP and 11 for Congress.ABP News-CVoter poll projected 204 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and 69 seats to Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.It gave 70 seats to BJP and eight seats to Congress in Haryana.The News18-IPSOS poll gave BJP-Shiv Sena alliance a massive 242 seats while it predicted that Congress-NCP alliance getting 39 seats.In Haryana, the poll predicted getting 75 seats, Congress 10 and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) two seats.The exit poll done by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 223 seats for "BJP plus" and 54 seats for "Congress plus" in Maharashtra. It predicted 11 seats for others.In Haryana, the poll predicted BJP getting 52-63 seats, Congress 15 to 19 seats and JPP five to nine seats. The poll said other parties and independents getting seven to ten seats.NewsX-Polstrat poll said BJP-Shiv Sena alliance getting 188-200 seats and Congress-NCP 74-89 seats. In Haryana, it predicted 65-70 seats to BJP, 15-20 seats to Congress and four to nine seats for JJP. (ANI)