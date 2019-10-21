Exit polls predict BJP return in Maharashtra, Haryana

New Delhi: As voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana comes to a close, various exit polls give clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in both the states.

It is early Diwali for the BJP as pollsters have unanimously predicted that the saffron party's winning run will continue in Maharashtra and Haryana.

An average of most exit polls shows that the BJP and Shiv Sena combine will win 213 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, while the Congress and NCP combine will take 61.

In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 63 seats, an average of exit polls has shown, while the Congress is expected to win only 16 seats out of the 90. This is an average of four exit polls till now. In Maharashtra, the Congress-NCP combine is seeking to dislodge the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the 288-seat Assembly. In Haryana, the ruling BJP is locked in a contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgling JJP for the 90 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will be held on October 24. Here are some of the exit polls: Maharashtra (288 seats) Times Now BJP+Shiv Sena- 230 Congress+NCP- 48 Others- 10 India Today-My Axis BJP+Shiv Sena- 181 Congress+NCP- 81 Others- 26 CNN News 18 BJP+Shiv Sena- 243 Congress+NCP- 41 Others- 4 ABP-C Voter BJP+Shiv Sena- 204 Congress+NCP- 69 Others- 15 TV9 Marathi BJP+Shiv Sena- 197 Congress+NCP- 75 Others- 16 Jan Ki Baat BJP+Shiv Sena- 223 Congress+NCP- 54 Others- 11 Republic TV BJP+Shiv Sena- 216-230 Congress+NCP- 50-59 Others- 8-12 Haryana (90 seats) Times Now BJP- 71 Congress- 11 Others- 8 News X BJP- 77 Congress 11 Others- 2 TV9 Bharatvarsha BJP- 47 Congress- 23 Others- 20 Jan Ki Baat BJP- 57 Congress - 17 Others- 16 Republic TV BJP-52-63 Congress- 15-19 Others- 12-19