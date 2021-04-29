Exit polls predict tight contest in Bengal, victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, LDF in Kerala, NDA in Assam and Puducherry

In West Bengal, all exit polls predicted BJP making major inroads and a few also said that the party will emerge victorious.Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats.According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats has an edge over TMC which is predicted to get 128-138 seats.As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP is expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC will be reduced to 64-88 sets and Left-Congress alliance will get 7-12 seats.Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats.In Assam, India Today-Axis My India exit poll said the BJP-led NDA is likely to get 75-85 seats out 126 seats. The BJP may get 61-65 seats, AGP 9-13 and UPPL 5-7. The Congress-led 'Mahajath' is expected to garner 40-50 seats and others may get 1-4 seats. Congress may get 24-30 seats, AIUDF 13-16 and BPF 3-4.ABP News-CVoter exit poll said that BJP-led NDA is predicted to get 58-71 seats and Congress-led 'Mahajath' 53-66 seats and others 0-3 seats.Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 74-84 seats for BJP+, 40-50 for Congress+ and 1-2 for others.According to Today's Chanakya, BJP+ is expected to win 61-79 seats, Congress+ 47-65 and others 0-3 seats.In Tamil Nadu, Today's Chanakya predicted 164-186 seats for DMK and 46-68 for the ruling AIADMK-led alliance. According to ABP-CVoter exit poll, AIADMK is expected to get 58-70 seats, DMK 160-172 seats and others 0-7. Republic-CNX poll said that DMK is expected to win 160-170 seats whereas AIADMK may get 58-68 seats.In Kerala, ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted LDF to get 71-77 seats, UDF 62-68 seats and BJP 0-2 seats. India Today-Axis My India exit poll said LDF is predicted to get 104-120 seats, UDF 20-36 seats, BJP+ 0-2 seats and others 0-2 seats.According to Today's Chanakya, LDF is likely to win 93-111 seats, UDF 26-44 seats, BJP+ 0-6 seats and others 0-3 seats.Republic-CNX predicted LDF to win 72-80 seats, UDF 58-64 seats, BJP+ 1-5 seats. Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 64-76 seats for LDF, 61-71 for BJP+ and 2-4 for others.In the Puducherry, ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted NDA to win 19-23 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 1-2 seats. As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, NDA is expected to garner 20-24 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 0-1 seat. Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted 19-24 seats for NDA and 6-11 seats for UPA. Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 11-13 seats for the UPA. (ANI)