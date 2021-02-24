Exodus continues from UP Congress

Sagar, who was given the important organisational assignment, left the party on Tuesday, the day when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing a 'Kisan Panchayat' in Mathura.

The state Congress general secretary Brahma Swaroop Sagar has now resigned from the party, alleging groupism and indiscipline.

Sagar was in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) earlier and had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though he lost the elections, Sagar was given the important assignment in the party.

Sources said that the party's increasing reliance on turncoats is responsible for the exodus.

"This trickle will soon turn to stream as the next Assembly elections approach. Leaders now see no future in the Congress because there is no dialogue with the leadership and the functioning has become completely centralised. Priyanka Gandhi has eyes and ears only for her coterie," said a disgruntled party leader.

Some of the leaders who have parted ways with the Congress in recent times, are all those who were welcomed from other parties.

Qaisar Jahan, Ramakant Yadav, Savitribai Phule, R.K. Chaudhary, Jai Narain Tiwari and Virendra Singh are those who have left Congress to join the Samajwadi Party.

R. Chaudhary was a cabinet minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party government before he joined the Congress. Tiwari was a minister in the Kalyan Singh government and was a member of the breakaway BSP group called Jantantrik BSP.

Chaudhary told reporters that the Congress has become 'directionless' and 'delusional', and they were feeling 'suffocated' in the party.

--IANS

amita/dpb