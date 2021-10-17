Exodus from BSP continues, ex-state chief joins SP

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) The exodus from Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh continues unabated. Former state BSP president R.S. Kushwaha, on Sunday, joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Former BSP MP Qadir Rama also joined the party on Sunday.

Two senior BSP leaders Lalji Varma and Ram Achal Rajbhar, who were expelled by Mayawati in June this year, are also set to join the SP later this month at a rally in Ambedkar Nagar.