Expect heavy rains for 48 hrs: IMD to Mumbaikars

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 30, 2019 09:32 hrs
Mumbai rains

Pune: Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast.

The weatherman has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

