Expedite pace of work on construction of bunkers along IB in Jammu division: Divisional Commissioner

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday directed upon deputy commissioners of border districts for expediting the pace of work on the construction of bunkers along International Border (IB) in the division.

Verma, while chairing a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts, reviewed the progress on construction of bunkers along the IB, according to an official statement.



During the meeting, Verma stressed the need to further step up efforts for timely completion of the bunkers, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan, senior functionaries of executing agencies.

Also, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch along with engineers of PWD and RDD attended the meet through video conferencing. (ANI)

