Expeditions inculcate sense of adventurism: HP Governor

He was speaking on the flag-in function organised jointly by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army here.

The Governor said the trekking and cycling expedition was organised with a view to strengthen inter-service coordination.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General with the ITBP, Raman Khadwal, said the expedition was flagged off from Pooh in Kinnaur district on September 2.

The team comprised three officers, including a woman, two junior commissioned officers and 13 other ranks from the 2nd Battalion of the ITBP, based in Kullu town, and 16 Punjab (Patiala) of the Indian Army.

The expedition was conducted in two phases. He said that the aim of the expedition was to enhance cohesiveness and inter-service cooperation among the Indian Army and the ITBP along with encouraging the local populace of the far-flung areas to join the forces. Commanding Officer 16 Punjab Col Ramesh Dabur said in the first phase a four-day trek (75 km) from Batal to Baralacha la passing the treacherous terrain of Lahaul and Spiti was organised. The team passed through heights up to 18,000 ft in the first phase. The second phase was also not so easy and it involved 232 km of cycling from Baralacha la to Babeli after passing through the Rohtang Pass. This involved an average of 55 km of cycling daily in the high altitude areas.