Expelled BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion booked under SC/ST Act

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Khanpur, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for allegedly making casteist remarks against the wife of a fellow colleague.



According to police, the complaint was filed by BJP MLA Deshraj Karnwal accusing Champion of making inappropriate comments against his spouse. The complaint has been registered at the Civil Lines Police station in Roorkee.

The investigation into the matter would be carried out by Roorkee Circle Officer Laksar Chandan Singh Bisht. Bisht told ANI that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has directed him to probe the matter.

The BJP in July this year had expelled Champion, who was under suspension for indiscipline, for six years. This happened after he was caught dancing to Bollywood tunes while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. (ANI)

